Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Martin (finger) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Martin played through a questionable tag Sunday against the Cavaliers, but he logged just eight minutes with five points and one rebound. If Martin is available, he could be more involved with Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford expected to sit out for injury maintenance.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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