Caleb Martin Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Martin (hip) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Martin has missed the last 11 games for the 76ers as he deals with a right hip strain. Philadelphia is dealing with injuries, with notable players Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (finger) and KJ Martin (foot) already ruled out for this matchup against Boston. Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre, Guerschon Yabusele and Justin Edwards will likely continue to get more time on the floor due to all these injuries.