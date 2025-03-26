Caleb Martin Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Martin (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Martin has missed five games in a row due to a right hip strain, and while the questionable tag sheds some light on his potential availability, a decision on his status will be made closer to Thursday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. He's been limited to just five appearances since the All-Star break, so he doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside regardless of the format of your league.