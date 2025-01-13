Caleb Martin Injury: Questionable to face OKC

Martin (groin) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Martin was unable to play in Sunday's 104-99 loss to the Magic due to right groin soreness, and it puts him in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's contest. Martin was in the 76ers' starting lineup for the nine games prior to his injury, and over that span he averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over 34.0 minutes per game while shooting 53.6 percent from three on 3.1 attempts per game.