Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Martin is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right hip strain.

Martin logged 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Raptors, tallying eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. The questionable tag suggests a decision on the status of the former Nevada standout will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff, though even if he's available, he should hover around 20 to 25 minutes off the bench, limiting his upside considerably either way.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now