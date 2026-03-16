Caleb Martin Injury: Questionable with new injury

Martin is listed questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right plantar fascia soreness.

Martin had been listed as probable heading into Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers due to a finger injury, but he ended up suiting up and logged eight minutes in Dallas' 130-120 win. The veteran forward is now tending to a new health concern heading into the second leg of a back-to-back set, making his status worth monitoring leading up to the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.