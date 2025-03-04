Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 3:51pm

The Mavericks recalled Martin (hip), who is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, from the G League's Texas Legends on Tuesday.

Martin joined the Legends for Tuesday's practice and is seemingly ramping up for a return to game action soon. The 29-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 10 due to a right hip strain, and he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction whenever he returns.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
