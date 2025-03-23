Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Remaining out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 1:49pm

Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Martin will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right hip strain. The veteran forward missed 25 consecutive contests from Jan. 12 to March 5 due to the hip injury, and it appears as though he's suffered a setback in his recovery after returning for a brief five-game stretch. Martin's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Knicks.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now