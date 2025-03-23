Caleb Martin Injury: Remaining out for Monday
Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Martin will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right hip strain. The veteran forward missed 25 consecutive contests from Jan. 12 to March 5 due to the hip injury, and it appears as though he's suffered a setback in his recovery after returning for a brief five-game stretch. Martin's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Knicks.
