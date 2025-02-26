Caleb Martin Injury: Remains out for Thursday
Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Martin has yet to make his debut for the Mavericks since being traded to Dallas. That won't change when facing his former team, as he won't suit up Thursday against Charlotte. The veteran forward's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Bucks.
