Caleb Martin Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Martin (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Martin will miss a fifth consecutive contest with what the team is now calling a right plantar fascia strain. His next opportunity to play will come Friday in Portland. With Martin out, Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton and P.J. Washington are candidates for increased minutes.
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