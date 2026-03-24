Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 2:39pm

Martin (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver.

Martin will miss a fifth consecutive contest with what the team is now calling a right plantar fascia strain. His next opportunity to play will come Friday in Portland. With Martin out, Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton and P.J. Washington are candidates for increased minutes.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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