Caleb Martin Injury: Ruled out Friday
Martin is out for Friday's game versus Orlando due to a right plantar fascia strain, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.
Martin will be sidelined for a ninth consecutive contest. Max Christie, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton are the most likely options to soak up more playing time for the Mavericks on Friday. Martin's next chance to play comes Sunday, when Dallas clashes with the Lakers.
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