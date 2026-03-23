Caleb Martin Injury: Ruled out Monday
Martin (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Martin will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right heel contusion. The veteran forward's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Denver. With Martin out, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson are candidates for a slight bump in minutes.
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