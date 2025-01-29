Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 29, 2025

Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Martin will miss a 10th straight game for the 76ers on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a hip issue. Philadelphia will be without some of their best players against Sacramento, as Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (finger), Andre Drummond (toe) and KJ Martin (foot) have all been ruled out as well.

Caleb Martin
Philadelphia 76ers

