Caleb Martin Injury: Sitting Wednesday
Martin (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Martin will miss a 12th consecutive game due to a right heel strain. His next chance to play is Friday against the Spurs, though there's no indication that the veteran forward will be available for the Mavericks' final games of the regular season.
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