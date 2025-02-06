Caleb Martin Injury: Still 2-to-3 weeks from playing

The Mavericks are optimistic that Martin (hip) will return to action in 2-to-3 weeks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Martin was shipped from the 76ers to the Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline, but a physical done by Dallas revealed that the 29-year-old forward will likely be sidelined for an extended period. Martin hadn't played since Jan. 10 due to his right hip strain, but he had resumed practicing with the 76ers and appeared to be close to playing before the trade was completed Tuesday. Though Martin's team debut will have to wait a while longer, the Mavericks seem optimistic that he can return to action shortly after the All-Star break.