Caleb Martin Injury: Tagged questionable for Wednesday
Martin (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Martin was held out of Monday's clash against New Orleans due to right foot soreness, but he'll have another chance to return Wednesday. Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson would likely benefit if Martin is unable to suit up.
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