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Caleb Martin Injury: Tagged questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 4:54pm

Martin (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Martin was held out of Monday's clash against New Orleans due to right foot soreness, but he'll have another chance to return Wednesday. Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson would likely benefit if Martin is unable to suit up.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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