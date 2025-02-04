Caleb Martin Injury: Traded to Dallas
Martin was traded to the Mavericks on Tuesday in exchange for Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Martin's name was in the rumor mill quite a bit, and he had a sizable market, so this isn't a huge surprise. The Mavericks are actually set to face the 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday, but it's unclear if Martin will be cleared in time to suit up -- the NBA will need to finalize the trade and Martin is also listed as questionable with a hip injury. Martin figures to play a key role on the wings in Dallas once he gets the green light and holds season averages of 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals through 31 appearances.
