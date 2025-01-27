Caleb Martin Injury: Turns in full practice

Martin (hip) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Martin has been sidelined for the 76ers' past eight games with a right hip sprain, but his ability to turn in a full practice could have him trending toward paying in the team's next contest Tuesday versus the Lakers. Official word on Martin's status should arrive later Monday, when the 76ers release their injury report for Tuesday's game.