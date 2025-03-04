Caleb Martin Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Martin (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Martin hasn't played since Jan. 10 due to a right hip strain and still hasn't made his Mavericks debut since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline. However, the veteran recently took another step forward in his rehab by going through a practice with the G League squad and is nearing a return to game action. If he's downgraded to out as expected, his next chance to suit up will come Friday against Memphis.