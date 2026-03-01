Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Martin (back) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Martin was initially listed as questionable but now appears likely to return from a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness. With P.J. Washington (ankle) and Naji Marshall (finger) expected to join Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines, Martin is likely to see increased playing time and is a top candidate to enter the starting five.

