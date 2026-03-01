Caleb Martin Injury: Upgraded to probable
Martin (back) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Martin was initially listed as questionable but now appears likely to return from a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness. With P.J. Washington (ankle) and Naji Marshall (finger) expected to join Cooper Flagg (foot) on the sidelines, Martin is likely to see increased playing time and is a top candidate to enter the starting five.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 272 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 209 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1217 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 326 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More