Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Friday

RotoWire Staff

February 27, 2026

Martin is out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to lower-back soreness.

Martin's next chance to play now comes Sunday, when the Mavericks face the defending-champion Thunder. Dallas is decimated by injuries Friday, which positions Khris Middleton, Brandon Williams and Max Christie as worthwhile streaming options in most fantasy formats.

