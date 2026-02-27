Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Friday
Martin is out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to lower-back soreness.
Martin's next chance to play now comes Sunday, when the Mavericks face the defending-champion Thunder. Dallas is decimated by injuries Friday, which positions Khris Middleton, Brandon Williams and Max Christie as worthwhile streaming options in most fantasy formats.
