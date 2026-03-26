Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Friday
Martin (foot) is out for Friday's game against Portland.
The veteran swingman will miss a sixth straight contest with a right plantar fascia strain. His next opportunity to play comes Monday, when the Mavericks face the Timberwolves. Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton have a clearer pathway to minutes in the absence of Martin on Friday.
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