Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Martin (foot) is out for Friday's game against Portland.

The veteran swingman will miss a sixth straight contest with a right plantar fascia strain. His next opportunity to play comes Monday, when the Mavericks face the Timberwolves. Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton have a clearer pathway to minutes in the absence of Martin on Friday.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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