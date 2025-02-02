Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Martin hasn't played since Jan. 10, but it appears he's nearing a return after initially being listed as questionable for Sunday's game. With Paul George (finger) and Eric Gordon (knee) also out, Justin Edwards and Ricky Council are candidates for increased roles.

Caleb Martin
Philadelphia 76ers

