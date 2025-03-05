Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Martin has not played a game for the Mavericks since being traded to the team last month. Although the veteran guard appears to be ramping up for a return as he practiced with the G League Texas Legends on Tuesday, it remains uncertain when he'll suit for Dallas for the first time. The 29-year-old's next opportunity to make his debut with his new team is Friday against the Grizzlies.