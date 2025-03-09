Caleb Martin News: Available Sunday

Martin (hip) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Martin will suit up for his second consecutive outing, shaking off a questionable tag as the club manages his playing time after a 25-game absence due to a right hip strain. The 29-year-old was limited to 14 minutes during his Mavericks debut in Friday's loss to Memphis, and he posted two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Martin is held out of the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Spurs on Monday.