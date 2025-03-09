Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Martin (hip) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Martin will suit up for his second consecutive outing, shaking off a questionable tag as the club manages his playing time after a 25-game absence due to a right hip strain. The 29-year-old was limited to 14 minutes during his Mavericks debut in Friday's loss to Memphis, and he posted two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Martin is held out of the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Spurs on Monday.

