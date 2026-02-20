Caleb Martin News: Cleared to play Friday

Martin (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Martin was initially listed as questionable for Friday's game due to a left ankle sprain, but the veteran wing has been given the green light to suit up against Minnesota. He has started in 10 of his last 12 outings, and over that span he has averaged 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 threes and 1.2 steals over 24.2 minutes per game.