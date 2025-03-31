Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Martin (hip) is available for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

A right hip strain won't stop Martin from suiting up Monday, and he should be able to take on his usual role off the bench. The veteran swingman has averaged 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.6 steals in 17.1 minutes over seven contests since landing in Dallas.

