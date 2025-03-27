Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Cleared to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 3:28pm

Martin (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Martin has been sidelined for the Mavericks' last five games due to a right hip strain, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to return Thursday. He's appeared in just five games for the Mavericks since being traded by the 76ers in early February and has averaged 4.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 19.2 minutes per game with Dallas.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
