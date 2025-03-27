Caleb Martin News: Cleared to return Thursday

Martin (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Martin has been sidelined for the Mavericks' last five games due to a right hip strain, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to return Thursday. He's appeared in just five games for the Mavericks since being traded by the 76ers in early February and has averaged 4.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 19.2 minutes per game with Dallas.