Caleb Martin News: Efficient 17 in win

Martin dropped 17 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go with four boards, three assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes of play during Saturday's 123-94 win over the Nets.

Martin bounced back after a weak showing Thursday, putting together a solid night on both ends as a starter. It's been an up-and-down season for the veteran wing, as he's struggled to maintain a consistent role in head coach Nick Nurse's offense alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. His next chance to take the court will come Monday against the Suns.