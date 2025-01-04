Caleb Martin News: Efficient 17 in win
Martin dropped 17 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go with four boards, three assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes of play during Saturday's 123-94 win over the Nets.
Martin bounced back after a weak showing Thursday, putting together a solid night on both ends as a starter. It's been an up-and-down season for the veteran wing, as he's struggled to maintain a consistent role in head coach Nick Nurse's offense alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. His next chance to take the court will come Monday against the Suns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now