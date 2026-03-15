Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Martin (finger) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Martin has been upgraded from probable to available. He's appeared in 11 of Dallas' 13 games since the All-Star break, but he's scored in double figures only twice and not since March 1 against Oklahoma City when he started and played 30 minutes. He's played fewer than 16 minutes in five straight appearances.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
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