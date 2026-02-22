Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Good to go vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Martin (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Martin was able to play through a left ankle sprain against the Timberwolves on Friday and has been cleared to play in Sunday's contest. The veteran forward has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 22.2 minutes per game over his last five outings (three starts).

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
