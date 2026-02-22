Caleb Martin News: Good to go vs. Indiana
Martin (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Martin was able to play through a left ankle sprain against the Timberwolves on Friday and has been cleared to play in Sunday's contest. The veteran forward has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 22.2 minutes per game over his last five outings (three starts).
