Caleb Martin News: Helps pick up slack Wednesday

Martin ended Wednesday's 118-114 victory over the Celtics with 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Martin stepped up for the 76ers on Wednesday, scoring a season-high 23 points on a day when swingmen Paul George and Kelly Oubre put up a combined 16 points. Martin made his 16th start of the campaign in the win, and he's now averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 32.1 minutes as a member of Philadelphia's first unit this season. The 29-year-old wing may not vastly help fantasy managers in any one particular area, but he can offer a modest boost across the board in deeper leagues when he gets to ride with the starting lineup.