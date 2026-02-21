Caleb Martin News: Limited playing time off bench

Martin (ankle) recorded four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 15 minutes Friday in the Mavericks' 122-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Martin missed the Mavericks' previous game Feb. 12 against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain and was listed questionable ahead of Friday's contest, but the extended rest provided by the All-Star break proved to be enough for him to move past the injury. After making 10 starts in an 11-game stretch and averaging 25.4 minutes per contest from Jan. 15 through Feb. 7, the veteran forward came off the bench for his second straight appearance and once again had a relatively muted role. Martin's minutes could drop further once the Mavericks get Cooper Flagg (foot) and Max Christie (ankle) back in the mix.