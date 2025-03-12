Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Limited role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Martin had seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 loss to the Spurs.

Martin continues to play limited minutes off the bench despite the fact the Mavericks are well down on troops. Having played four games since returning from injury, Martin is averaging just 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.1 minutes per contest.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
