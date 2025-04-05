Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Playing vs. Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Martin (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Martin was initially listed as probable for this matchup Saturday, so it's not surprising to see him available. It's worth noting that Anthony Davis (groin), Dereck Lively (ankle), P.J. Washington (ankle) and Naji Marshall are available for this contest, so Martin will probably be limited to a bench role, limiting his upside in most fantasy formats considerably.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now