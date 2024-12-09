Caleb Martin News: Plays just 13 minutes
Martin closed Sunday's 108-100 win over the Bulls with two rebounds across 13 minutes.
The 76ers were back to full strength Sunday, something that's rarely been said this season. Martin's role took a big hit as a result, and this comes on the heels of the forward seeing just eight minutes against Orlando the game prior. He's a tough sell in fantasy formats when the 76ers are mostly healthy.
