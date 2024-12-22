Caleb Martin News: Receives 29 minutes in return

Martin (shoulder) logged eight points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes in Saturday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Before he missed the 76ers' previous three contests with a right shoulder impingement, Martin hadn't logged more than 25 minutes in any of his prior five appearances, but he received a healthy workload in his return. With Jared McCain (knee) out indefinitely, Martin looks like he could have a window to regain meaningful playing time, though he'll have to raise his performance in order to earn the extra minutes. He's struggled during his first season in Philadelphia, shooting just 39.9 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three-point range through 21 games.