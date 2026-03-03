Caleb Martin News: Returning to bench
Martin will be deployed off the bench Tuesday against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Martin was upgraded to available for Tuesday's game, but he'll be utilized as a reserve with P.J. Washington returning to the court. Martin is averaging 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in his previous four appearances off the bench.
