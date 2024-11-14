Caleb Martin News: Scores season-high 18 points

Martin finished Wednesday's 114-106 loss to the Cavaliers with 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 34 minutes.

Martin has now scored double-digit points in four of his last five appearances. The 29-year-old forward is also shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three while averaging 2.2 steals per contest over that span.