Caleb Martin News: Set for team debut Friday

Head coach Jason Kidd said that Martin (hip) will make his Mavericks debut against the Grizzlies on Friday and is expected to play around 15 minutes, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Martin hasn't suited up since Jan. 10 due to a right hip strain. However, after a lengthy rehab process, Martin is finally ready to play for Dallas after the team acquired him from the 76ers on Feb. 4. Though he'll be eased back into the mix with a light workload, Martin could see his minutes pick up in subsequent games while Dallas contends with numerous injuries in the frontcourt.