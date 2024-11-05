Caleb Martin News: Shooting woes continue in loss

Martin accumulated five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 118-116 loss to Phoenix.

Martin racked up double-digit rebounds for the second time this season, though he did struggle with his efficiency from the floor in the loss. The 29-year-old has carved out a significant role with Philadelphia, and he has played 30-plus minutes in five matchups. Through six regular-season outings, Martin has averaged 10.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks across 34.5 minutes per game. However, the forward has shot only 32.7 percent from the field thus far.