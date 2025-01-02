Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Solid all-around performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Martin accumulated 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Kings.

Martin had his best all-around performance as a starter in the last four games in the loss to the Kings. He hasn't played great as of late, but this could be a sign he might be turning things around on both ends of the floor. Martin is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season for the 76ers.

Caleb Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
