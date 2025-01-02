Caleb Martin News: Solid all-around performance

Martin accumulated 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Kings.

Martin had his best all-around performance as a starter in the last four games in the loss to the Kings. He hasn't played great as of late, but this could be a sign he might be turning things around on both ends of the floor. Martin is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season for the 76ers.