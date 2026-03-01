Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Starting Sunday

March 1, 2026

Martin (back) will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Martin missed Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a back issue, but he will return to a starting spot Sunday. Martin has scored in double figures in three of his last four games in a starting role.

