Caleb Martin News: Starting Sunday
Martin (back) will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Martin missed Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a back issue, but he will return to a starting spot Sunday. Martin has scored in double figures in three of his last four games in a starting role.
