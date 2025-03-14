Caleb Martin News: Still facing minutes restriction

Martin will remain on a minutes restriction in Friday's game against Houston, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin hasn't eclipsed 20 minutes in any of his four appearances for the Mavericks, so fantasy managers should expect a similar workload Friday. During this period, the veteran swingman has averaged 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 18.0 minutes as he works his way back from an extended absence with a hip strain.