Martin (calf) will start Friday against the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Martin will likely see heavy minutes, just like he did in the opener, in a Philly team without Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) once again. Martin came off the bench in the season-opening loss to the Bucks on Wednesday, tallying 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes off the bench.