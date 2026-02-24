Caleb Martin News: Upgraded to available

Martin (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

No surprise here, as Martin was previously considered probable to play. Over his last six outings (three starts), Martin has averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game. The veteran swingman could see a few extra field-goal attempts fall his way, considering Cooper Flagg (foot) is out.