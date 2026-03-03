Caleb Martin News: Upgraded to available

Martin (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Martin is becoming a mainstay on the Dallas injury report, but he'll shed his probable tag due to lower-back soreness Tuesday. With P.J. Washington (ankle) returning to action, Martin might be heading to the bench. Over his last five outings as a reserve, Martin has averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 16.5 minutes per game.