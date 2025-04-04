Caleb Martin News: Upgraded to available Friday

Martin (hip) is available for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

As expected, Martin will shake off a probable tag due to a lingering right hip strain. The 29-year-old forward has made four straight appearances since missing five consecutive contests due to the hip injury, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.0 minutes per contest.