Caleb Martin News: Upgraded to available Friday
Martin (hip) is available for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Martin will shake off a probable tag due to a lingering right hip strain. The 29-year-old forward has made four straight appearances since missing five consecutive contests due to the hip injury, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.0 minutes per contest.
