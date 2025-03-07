Caleb Martin News: Will make Dallas debut Friday

Head coach Jason Kidd said that Martin (hip) will make his Mavericks debut against the Grizzlies on Friday and is expected to play around 15 minutes, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Martin hasn't suited up since Jan. 10 due to the right hip strain, though he'll make his Dallas debut after the club acquired him via trade from the 76ers on Feb. 4. The 29-year-old will operate under a restriction of around 15 minutes after missing his last 25 outings, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. However, Martin is likely to receive a significant role when he works his way back into playing form, as the club is extremely thin in the frontcourt.