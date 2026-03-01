Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Martin (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

Martin will return from a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness and could take on an increased role due to Cooper Flagg (foot), Naji Marshall (finger) and P.J. Washington (ankle) being unavailable. Over four outings (one start) since the All-Star break, Martin has averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest.

Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Martin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago